PKR, PBM won’t be able to win any seat in Sarawak in GE15, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Oct 30): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believed that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will not be able to win any seat in Sarawak in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

According to him, both parties cannot win any seat in the coming election due to their leadership issues.

“As for PKR, we already saw in the last election that they fielded their candidates contesting in many seats but they did not manage to win any single seat seat,” he told reporters when met at the Kuching Jazz Festival 2022 last night.

Abdul Karim was asked to comment on PKR and PBM’s chances in GE15.

While Abdul Karim acknowledged that his comment might sound “arrogant”, he said his remarks were based on his own reading of the situation.

“I’m not being arrogant here but I cannot see that PKR can make any inroad, especially here in Sarawak.

“They can’t make any inroad because they don’t have a proper team and don’t have good leaders, even with the current leaders who have been contesting many times,” he said.

With the party now in disarray, Abdul Karim believed that PKR would lose its influence in Sarawak.

“They (PKR) will die like a slow death”, he said.

On PBM, he said the new party is in a complete disarray because of its leadership crisis.

“For PBM, it is a new party. These two three days, we already see that the party is like a ‘cartoon’ party because of the fight over the president post.

“One person said he claimed he was the president, and then another one said another person is the legitimate president.

“One claimed he is still the president and only he can issue the endorsement letter for candidates. It’s like a cartoon already now, you know,” he added.

He said what PBM has been missing is the party’s struggle.

“Not yet competing, they are already having confusion over leadership. I don’t think they can make any inroad. Its very difficult. Their supporters, if they are any, will get disillusioned with this kind of leadership.”

Abdul Karim said voters will assess the party’s struggle and manifesto before voting.

“If the party already face this kind of problem before the election, how are they going to get votes? How they can show they can lead us?”