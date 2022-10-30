RoS: Larry Sng is legitimate PBM president

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has confirmed that Datuk Larry Sng is the recognised president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

RoS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad said based on their records, Sng is still heading the party.

He said if PBM has any dispute over its presidency, it should resolve the matter within the party.

“That is an internal matter of their party. If there is a dispute, they have to resolve it themselves and this does not involve RoS,” Mohd Nawardi was quoted saying in a Berita Harian report yesterday.

Last Thursday, PBM deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha claimed that Ampang incumbent Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin was the legitimate PBM president following a meeting on Oct 7.

Sng, however, has repeatedly insisted that he remains party president as he had never relinquished the post.

He said as per RoS records, he is the valid president of PBM for the 2021-2024 term following his election to the post at a special PBM meeting in Sibu on Jan 8.

Sng had last Thursday announced that he had suspended PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad and Information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid with immediate effect.

He followed it up by announcing the suspension of “ordinary member” Zuraida and 12 other supreme council members for allegedly undermining the interest of the party and his leadership.

Sng was scheduled yesterday to convene a supreme council meeting in Sarikei to discuss and settle the issue pertaining to the party presidency.