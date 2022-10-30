Sarawak looking into adding wind energy to its renewable energy sources

KUCHING (Oct 30): Sarawak is looking into adding wind energy onto the state’s renewable energy sources together with hydropower, hydrogen and floating solar.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.Abang Johari said that the state government, together with Shell, is developing a special composite material – which is light in weight – to make the blade for wind energy harvesting.

He hoped that the latest experiment to produce lighter blades for hybrid solar-wind energy would be successful so that even a slow wind could produce electricity.

“Because the material is light, they just need a light wind to blow and turn the blade, and turn the turbine.

“This is being done with Shell. And if this is successful, we will have another energy where we can have off-shore wind along the coast of Sarawak that will be connected to our grid,” he said in his speech during the Development Bank of Sarawak’s (DBOS) 5th anniversary dinner here, last night.

At the same time, Abang Johari said there will be micro-algae production for biofuel that can be developed along the coastal area.

He said that the micro-algae is produced to become the basis to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“With our coastal road as an access to this area, perhaps we can produce micro-algae and thereby we can produce biofuel.”

