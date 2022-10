KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on Sunday night announced the party’s candidates for Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan.

He said the party will be fielding Amanda Teo in Kota Kinabalu, Alex Thien in Sandakan and KC Chen in Tawau for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Shafie’s announcement came during the Warisan Kota Kinabalu division fundraising dinner.

MORE TO COME