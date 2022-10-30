Two workers escape unhurt after fire breaks out inside warehouse in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (Oct 30): Two workers managed to escaped to safety when a fire broke out inside a warehouse used for storing lorry and secondhand parts at Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang, Kota Sentosa around 2am this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the warehouse, lorries and spare parts were totally destroyed in the fire.

Also destroyed were three workers’ quarters that were built inside the warehouse.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, who managed to control and extinguished the fire by using the Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish and Overhaul (Receo) method.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operations.

In a separate incident, a room located on the first floor of shoplot at Jalan Padungan was damaged in a fire which broke out around 1am this morning.

A male tenant, who was inside the room managed to escape to safety.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of both fire incidents.