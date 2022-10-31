Association of Churches calls on Christians in Sarawak to vote, pray for peaceful election

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has issued a pastoral letter for the 15th general election calling on the people in Sarawak, especially Christians, to vote on the polling day.

Chairman Archbishop Simon Poh said while ACS does not endorse any politicians or party, the association urged all eligible Christian voters to exercise their voting rights.

“This is to ask Christians to vote as responsible citizens of our country, to pray for a peaceful and harmonious election for our nation Malaysia, as part of our moral responsibility in society and nation building,” he said when asked on the pastoral letter, which he had shared with the media.

The letter dated Oct 31, 2022 amongst others reminded Christians of voting as a sacred duty.

It stated that in a democratic government, the freedom to elect leaders through voting is the right of each citizen.

“To vote means to stand up and be counted. God has entrusted to us this stewardship to work for the common good of everyone,” said the letter.

It also urged Christians not to cast their votes blindly or according to a candidate’s popularity.

The letter said each Christian has to seek to be better informed on the vision of a candidate and respective political parties with qualities such as being capable and competent, accountable and transparent, trustworthy and person of integrity, as well as God-fearing person who seeks to do what is right before God.

It added other qualities to be sought are concern about the plight of the poor and those in need; incorruptible and takes no bribe; not taking advantage of position to exploit the poor and unprotected; not discriminating based on ethnicity, religion, or social status; rejecting religious fundamentalism and bigotry; protects harmony; and promotes mutual acceptance and respect.

“ACS exhorts church members to seek and elect godly leaders who will ensure the common good of all people of all races, religions and social standing in our nation.

“While it is important that we demand such qualities from our political and spiritual leaders, let us remind ourselves of this double-edged sword.

“Christians are called to strive for these qualities as part of our stewardship and leadership in respective families, workplace, and position of leadership that have been entrusted to us,” added the letter.

A similar pastoral letter was also issued by ACS in conjunction with the 12th state election last December.