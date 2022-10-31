Dr Sim: Sarawak MPs can help local councils by fighting for more federal funding

KUCHING (Oct 31): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sarawak can help local councils in their respective areas to bid for federal funding to see further development, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said even though local councils fell under the State List, Sarawakian parliamentarians can do their part in securing federal funding for these authorities.

“Even though local councils belong to Sarawak government, they also get funding from federal. It is important for MPs to do their part to fight for funding so that local councils can have more projects to redevelop and rejuvenate their areas,” he said after a ceremony for the switching on of Padungan lighting here last night.

Dr Sim said putting up decorative lighting along Jalan Padungan here marked the first of many more steps to come in rejuvenating the Padungan area.

He said this was a small step that the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) could do for Padungan even though the council did not get enough government funding.

“Even though we don’t get a lot of funding from the federal government, we still do something, rather than DAP, just sit there and complain.

“When they were the PH government for 22 months, why didn’t they give funding? They can give funding. This is MBKS, it’s the people’s council and not GPS’ MBKS,” he added.

Given this, Dr Sim said the DAP was not sincere in serving the community and that opposition leaders tended to mislead people.

Touching on GPS’ candidates for the 15th general election, Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president, advised people against speculating on the party’s candidates.

“With GE15 (approaching), there is a lot of speculation. I urge people not to speculate. For SUPP, we have been doing our mobilisation and unity night.

“I told them (SUPP leaders and members) that once candidates (are finalised) and watikah given to them, everyone will stand behind the candidates,” he added.