Dr Sim: Send strong GPS team to restore state’s rights in Parliament

KUCHING (Oct 31): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged Sarawakian voters to exercise their democratic rights on Nov 19 and send a strong Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) team to the Dewan Rakyat to restore the state’s rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president said Sarawakians must grab this opportunity to do something for their state after 59 years in Malaysia.

“Come out to vote on Nov 19, and once in our lifetime, that after 59 years in Malaysia, we get (an) opportunity to send a strong GPS team to demand what is written in the Constitution and MA63 including Article 112(D) on the funding and income tax, and our healthcare autonomy.

“Since people are not happy with our clinics and hospitals, we take (healthcare) back and run our own including education autonomy. Once in 59 years, we finally have a chance to do something for Sarawak.

“Happy or not happy, we have a chance to grab this opportunity to do our part in Sarawak to contribute to a stable government,” he said after a ceremony for the switching on of Padungan lighting here last night.

Dr Sim, also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the Ministry of Health’s current model, which is population-based, was not appropriate for Sarawak.

He pointed out that even though Sarawak does not have the numbers in terms of population, the state still needs to look after its healthcare needs.

“They (Putrajaya) have to give us the money when we say we want our autonomy back,” he said, appealing Sarawakian voters to stay calm and not to be misled by certain quarters in this election.

Dr Sim believed that no political coalition would have the majority on the election night and even predicted that the forthcoming polling night would be chaotic.

Given this, he again appealed to voters in Sarawak to back GPS so that it would be in a better position to “speak to the winners”.

“GPS is not having alliance with anyone in Sabah and West Malaysia. We speak to the winners as there is no point to speak to losers.

“Whoever win will need to speak to GPS on the night of election. We must all remain united and show the rest of Malaysia what Sarawak is doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim gave a pat on the back of Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng for seeking revenue to put up decorative lighting along Jalan Padungan.

The minister said local councils mostly had limited resources in providing services including garbage collection for the local community.

“It is easy to criticise the government and people forget that local councils in Sarawak impose very little assessment and people get discounts some more,” Dr Sim added.