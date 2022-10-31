Freelance journalist to take on Jeffrey in Keningau

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Sabah DAP is contesting in Kota Kinabalu, Tenom, Sandakan, Papar, Batu Sapi, Lahad Datu and Keningau in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon, announced the seven candidates, including freelance journalist Grelydia Gillod, for the Keningau seat.

“We want to offer Keningau and Sabah a fresh breath of air, new politics that are progressive and inclusive.

“That is why we offer a fresh face that has been serving in Keningau ever since 2016.

“A young and brave woman leader who is only 32 years old this year will shake Keningau and help Pakatan Harapan to not only win Keningau but Sabah and Malaysia,” he said at the launch of the Sabah DAP – P172 Kota Kinabalu Operation Centre in Luyang here on Monday.

Also present at the event were DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and Sabah DAP election director Ginger Phoong.

Grelydia will be going up against Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president won the Keningau seat with a 43-vote majority in GE14.

Kota Kinabalu incumbents Chan Foong Hin will be defending the P172 seat, while Vivian Wong Shir Yee and Noorita Sual will be defending their Sandakan and Tenom respectively.

Sabah DAP treasurer Henry Shim Chee On will contest for Papar, Liau Fui Fui for Batu Sapi and Oscar Sia Yu Hock for Lahad Datu.

Meanwhile, Poon said the party will field new candidates who are under 40 years old in four urban and semi-urban seats.

“The DAP candidate line-up will be the youngest among all political parties in Sabah and I believe it will be very interesting and quite challenging.

“Our new candidates have served in the party for three or four years, with solid grassroots, male and female, and Sino-Kadazan,” he said.