GE15: Fatimah keeps mum about number of women candidates to be fielded by GPS

KUCHING (Oct 31): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Wanita chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah did not reveal much when asked about the number of women candidates that the coalition would field in this parliamentary election.

According to her, GPS chairman Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would announce the list this Thursday (Nov 3).

“Let’s wait for the announcement by our Premier on Nov 3. Be patient,” she told reporters when met after attending a function at her office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Fatimah, also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Wanita chief, did say that she would want to see more woman candidates standing on GPS ticket in the 15th general election (GE15), but added that ‘there was no number fixed’.

“This is because there are four component parties within GPS, namely PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).”

In addition, she pointed out that all GPS candidates must go through background checks with the authorities such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“We want candidates who are clean and with integrity.

“Our Premier has stressed that GPS selects its candidates for victory, and we do not contest just to lose. Selected GPS candidates must be winnable, besides having passed the background checks.

“When it comes to winnable candidates, there are many factors such as how well the candidates are received by the people on the ground,” she said.

Fatimah also acknowledged that the coming polls would mark the first time GPS contesting in a parliamentary election, as previously it was under the Barisan Nasional ticket.

In this regard, she said GPS ‘must win and in a big way’.

“As we approach our final preparation, GPS Wanita must realise that we must win this election and to win, unity is the key. We must not differentiate among seats but for as long as they are GPS seats, we must deliver.

“We must go all the way to support all GPS candidates. We must work as a team to complement each other. When Wanita machinery is needed, we will be there,” she added.