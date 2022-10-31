GE15: PH has good chance of reclaiming Putrajaya, says DAP Sarawak chief

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) stands a good chance of getting Putrajaya in this 15th general election (GE15), says Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

In stating this, he said with the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) having been given a strong mandate in the 12th state election in December, many would now want a ‘check-and-balance’ system to be in place.

“All elections are very challenging to us. However, if we could do it 2018 (14th general election), then we could do it again in 2022,” he said in his remarks made after distributing financial incentives to 46 students who excelled in their Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations, at DAP Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

Chong, who is also PH Sarawak chairman, said the Opposition had always faced great challenges in any election, particularly in terms of what he dubbed as the ‘3Ms’, referring to ‘money, machinery and media’.

“Nonetheless, I believe that if we could all come together, we could do it (change the federal government) and we must do it because, otherwise, you would see the return of corruption and kleptocracy.”

Moreover, Chong also pointed out the gaps in infrastructure development, as well as in wealth and income distribution between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

“The people are facing difficult times, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic (which is) not only affecting the Bottom 40 Per Cent (B40) income group, but also many from the Middle 40 Per Cent (M40) income group have moved down the economic ladder in terms of purchasing power.”

Chong further highlighted the lopsided policies of Barisan Nasional (BN), and of GPS to an extent, which had contributed to such disparity.

Earlier when addressing the aid recipients and their parents, Chong expressed hope for the young voters to come out and exercise their civil rights this Nov 19 to decide the directions that the country would be heading towards.

According to him, Malaysia is now at a crossroad, pointing out that the country should be governed by the rules of laws, and not by corrupt leaders.

On the financial incentives, Chong said he would want to continue carrying out the programme for those having completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and STPM examinations – if he were to be elected again as Stampin MP, or if PH were to form the next federal government.

Meanwhile, 135 applicants had their applications the financial incentives, sponsored by DAP Bandar Kuching and Stampin parliamentary offices, approved.

Among those in attendance yesterday were Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and her special assistant George Lam.