Govt to consider suggestion to subsidize airfare of Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): The state government takes note of suggestions for it to subsidize the airfare of Sabahans, especially students pursuing their education in higher learning institutes in Peninsular Malaysia to return so that they can vote in the 15th general election.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the state government will give the suggestions due consideration.

“For now there is nothing we can announce,” he said when asked if the state government has plans to provide subsidies to students of higher learning institutes to come home to vote.

“We will look into it because we also want them to exercise their right as a Malaysian citizen and come back to vote in the 15GE,” Hajiji said.

Pertubuhan Kinabalu Bersatu chairman Adzmi KK Juatan has urged the government to consider giving a 50 per cent subsidy for the expensive flight tickets, particularly for Sabahans in other states to return for voting.

Adzmi said the proposal involved would enable Sabahans to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations as voters.

By doing so, he said the number of turnouts during polling day will be better and they can give a mandate to a party or coalition that they believe can govern the country and benefit the people.