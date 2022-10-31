GPS can win back Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo seats in GE15, says PBB veteran

KUCHING: (Oct 31) A Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Dato Peter Minos believes that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can win back the lost seats of Mas Gading and Puncak Borneo in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He cited a divided opposition and rural voters’ inclination towards GPS’ battle cry ‘Sarawak First’ as among the reasons why he believed GPS can regain these parliamentary seats.

“Rural voters in Mas Gading and Puncak Borneo have one common wish and desire: that once a Member of Parliament is voted in, they expect the MP to do something for them, from getting water and electricity supplies to land titling and land development.

“Any MP who cannot deliver, for whatever reasons, will be shown the door,” he said today.

On Mas Gading, Minos said one of the main reasons why the seat was lost during the 14th general election in 2018 was the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues which angered the voters.

But with the absence of these issues, he said GPS – which will nominate a candidate from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – is expected to win the seat.

He also noted that PDP has named engineer Lidang Disen, who has been moving around in Mas Gading in the last four years, as a possible candidate.

“People in Mas Gading said the he is likeable and winnable. I think so too,” said Minos.

On incumbent Mordi Bimol who has been renominated by DAP to defend the seat, Minos claimed that Mordi, being a politician from DAP has been doing the party’s way of playing rhetoric all the way in the last four years.

“But to the largely rural voters of Mas Gading, they want actions not rhetoric. They look up to their YBs (elected representatives) to initiate and do many things, big or small. That is the reality of rural politics.

“DAP being a Peninsular-based party will find difficulty with Sarawak’s voters who are inclined to the ‘Sarawak First’ slogan of GPS,” he added.

Regarding Puncak Borneo, he said many are now wondering who Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will pick as candidate for GPS.

Now that the incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin had joined PBB, there is an expectation that GPS-PBB will pick him.

“After all, he (Willie) has been around in Puncak Borneo for years, trying and doing this and that for the locals both as MP and federal Deputy Minister. Many say he is likeable n winnable. It looks like that to me,” said Minos.

Although there are many other names being mentioned as potential candidates for GPS in Puncak Borneo, he believed the top leaders will make the right pick while the others will respect the decision and give their support.

“Once the top leaders make a decision, all will obey and comply,” he said.

Willie had won Puncak Borneo in 2018 on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket.

He then quit PKR following the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He was appointed deputy minister in the Perikatan Nasional-led government in March 2020 by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and maintained his position when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took charge of the government in August 2021.

His application to join PBB was accepted on Aug 6 this year.

Willie had maintained that he was merely ‘parked’ in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which is led by Muhyiddin after he left PKR following the ‘Sheraton Move’.