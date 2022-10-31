GPS component parties urged to work together to ensure victory in GE15

SIBU (Oct 31): All Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties must set aside their differences and come out as one solid team to ensure the victory of the coalition in the 15th general election (GE15), said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We should work as a team. It is no more Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) or Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Whenever election comes, we must not work in silo but we work as a coalition and that coalition is GPS,” she told reporters before chairing a meeting with PBB Women branch chiefs under Zone 7 and 8 at Kampung Nyabor Malay Union Club (MUC) hall here today.

The meeting was attended by the PBB Women branch chiefs from seven parliamentary constituencies namely Tanjung Manis, Julau, Kanowit, Sarikei, Selangau, Sibu and Lanang.

Also present were PBB Nangka branch chairman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, PBB Women deputy chief Datin Seri Angelina Ujang and vice-chief Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Earlier, Fatimah said the meeting was held to discuss the final preparations for the women movement to face the election.

“We want to make sure their preparations are solid and neat. We want to remind them our one mission for this election is to win.

“We also want to ensure that our women movement machinery, who have played a vital role in the previous state and general elections will continue to play their roles to help all GPS candidates win in this election,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said they will use the initiatives by the GPS state government, which will be included in the manifesto, as their strategy to attract young voters to exercise their right.

“Whatever we do now is not just for this generation but also for our younger generations which will be explained one by one in our manifesto.

“To gain votes, we will use the traditional and online approaches because we know our voters are from different age groups,” she said.