Immigration checks on all travellers between Labuan and Sabah from tomorrow, says D-G

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Starting tomorrow, all travellers between Labuan and Sabah will be subject to immigration checks.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this was in line with the need to improve security and border control in Sabah.

He said that currently, the department only conducted random checks on the movement of visitors between Labuan and Sabah.

“The home minister, during his official visit to Labuan on September 10, had instructed the Immigration Department to implement stricter enforcement on the movement of visitors via the Labuan International Ferry Terminal and the Labuan RO-RO Ferry Terminal to Sabah.

“This instruction was issued in line with the Sabah government’s request that immigration checks be carried out on visitors entering Sabah from Labuan,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the immigration checks on those travelling to and from Labuan via the Jesselton Point and Tanjung Pagar jetties in Sabah would be conducted at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal.

“As for travellers from Labuan entering Sabah via the Menumbok Jetty, the inspection will be conducted at the Labuan RO-RO Jetty and Labuan International Ferry Terminal, and at the Menumbok Jetty for those travelling from Sabah to Labuan,” he said.

He added that visitors who are subject to a travel ban issued by Sabah authorities need to apply for a release letter for movement.

“However, several exemptions will be given, especially to citizens who reside in Labuan and commute to Sabah for work purposes,” he said. — Bernama