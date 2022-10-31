Indonesian woman in Miri jailed four months for overstaying

MIRI (Oct 31) The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian woman to four months’ imprisonment for overstaying in the state.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who meted out the sentence against Monika Bodeng, 22, from Sambas, Indonesia, also ordered her to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving the prison sentence.

Monika was charged under Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), punishable under Section 15 (4) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or an imprisonment term of not exceeding five years, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Monika was arrested at an eatery near Ngu Junction in Batu Niah around 2pm on Oct 28 this year, after an inspection found that she had remained in Malaysia after the expiration of the visit pass lawfully issued to her.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.