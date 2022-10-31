Is using foul language clean election campaigning? Dr Sim asks Violet

KUCHING (Oct 31): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is asking Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) to define clean when it comes to election campaign.

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president and Deputy Premier said he could not grasp Yong’s standard of a clean campaign given that the DAP leader had resorted to using foul language during the election campaigns in the past.

“DAP always says that they want a clean campaign, but they are the ones… You ask YB Violet Yong if that’s the standard of a clean campaign.

“You (DAP) set the standard lah, we follow loh. The foul language is clean for them. Luckily, she hasn’t had any children yet otherwise the children will learn the foul language also,” he said after performing at a ceremony for the switching on of Padungan lighting near the White Cat Statue here last night.

Dr Sim, also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said some DAP elected representatives kept on saying that they would not work with Umno but he suspected that the reverse could happen.

He further claimed: “On the night of election, DAP may be the first one to call Umno or GPS. It talks so much as if they can form the (next federal) government.”

He said there was no way that DAP could promise not to approach Umno or GPS if these parties happened to win the election on Nov 19.

“Ask DAP whether on the night of election, they can promise not to call GPS. Don’t talk rubbish. On the night of election, GPS wants to form a stable government. We will see who offers the best to Sarawak,” he added.

Dr Sim, who was recently in Penang for the wake and funeral of his father-in-law, said he had observed that the political situation in Peninsular Malaysia would be chaotic.

He said he was aware that the DAP had branded him as a leader who loves Sarawak but Malaysia.

“I love Sarawak more, but people say I don’t love Malaysia. No wonder DAP says I don’t love Malaysia, because they are West Malaysian party and they forgot about Sarawak.

“Sarawakians must realise that they speak the truth, that they love Malaysia more than Sarawak. They go to West Malaysia, they fight for West Malaysia and they don’t fight for Sarawak,” he added.