Jalan Padungan light-up part of MBKS’ city centre rejuvenation efforts, says mayor

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Padungan arch and decades-old trees along Jalan Padungan near the White Cat Statue here are now decorated with lighting as part of Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) rejuvenation efforts for the city centre.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the decorative lighting was put up despite the council’s limited resources.

“We try our best, even with limited resources, to see what we can do. Jalan Padungan is almost a 100-year history and, to me, Padungan is the heart of MBKS.

“The council should look into every possibility in the aspects of socio-economy, welfare, and environment to revive the whole street, bringing soul back to Padungan here,” he said after Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian performed the lighting ceremony last night.

Wee said most visitors would agree on calling Padungan Kuching’s Chinatown, given the architecture in the area.

Apart from the decorative lighting, he said MBKS would focus on upgrading the street lighting in the area.

“Safety is also one of the key issues we will improve, step by step, phase by phase. And we will make sure to be able to bring back what Padungan has lost,” he said.

He added that not much development had been brought to the Padungan area in many years.

“What we intend to do is proper planning. The first mural will be happening very soon and will be completed this year. Next year, we will put up some more murals.

“We will also dig up all historical value in Padungan so that we can get more foreign tourists to come in to patronise this place. We need more events and planning and the city council will do our best,” he said.

Wee also appealed to shop owners and shopkeepers in Padungan to fully support MBKS’ efforts to rejuvenate the area.

“Padungan has been left out for a quite a while. So, let’s do it together. We want to make sure that together we will be able to build Padungan,” he added.