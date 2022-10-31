Julaihi: Water supply in Sarawak to be managed more efficiently under single authority

BINTULU (Oct 31): The establishment of a single water authority in the state within two years will enable water supply services in the state to be managed more efficiently, said Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said currently, Sarawak has four agencies directly involved in the supply of treated water in the state namely the Kuching Water Board, the Sibu Water Board, the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and Laku Management Sdn Bhd.

“The establishment of this entity will make it a more systematic, comprehensive and high-quality water supply agency for all residents in the state, while also enabling the people to enjoy good and quality clean water supply in the future,” he said when officiating at the closing of Sukan Bekalan Air Sarawak organised by Laku Management Sdn Bhd at Dinner World Restaurant Bintulu last night.

He said for now, the government’s plan to merge the four agencies involved is still at the planning stage and it will be implemented as soon as the framework of the merger master plan is approved.

He said because Sarawak is a large and vast state, good utility facilities must be provided to ensure that everyone in the state would be able to enjoy the best treated water supply facilities.

Touching on telecommunications coverage, he said that the state government is also enhancing its efforts to improve telecommunications coverage services and electricity supply in the state.

Julaihi said it was in line with the government’s efforts to develop a better digital economy sector including internet coverage in the interior of Sarawak.

Also present at the event were Utility and Telecommunication deputy minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat and acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab.