Khairy: Four XBB Covid-19 variant cases recorded in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Four Covid-19 cases infected with the XBB strain have been recorded in Malaysia, caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In a press conference at the Ministry of Health (MoH) today, Khairy said that the four cases from Selangor and Negri Sembilan are aged between 25 and 51 years old, with one being a recurrent Covid-19 patient.

All four patients have no travel history abroad and no history of contact with XBB cases.

The XBB strain first emerged in Singapore a few weeks ago and is said to be resistant to vaccines and antibodies from previous infections. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME