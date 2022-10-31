Khairy urges Malaysians to mask up as country facing small Covid-19 wave

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that Malaysia is experiencing a small wave of Covid-19 infections, after an increase in case numbers.

Given the current situation, Khairy said that mask usage is now “highly recommended” even though it remains voluntary.

He said that between October 23 and 29, new infection cases increased by 16.5 per cent to 16,917 cases from the previous week’s 14,250 cases.

Khairy also said during a press conference in Putrajaya today that the number of patients in hospitals also grew by 14 per cent, for every 100,000 people.

“However, we found that in terms of entry to government hospitals, the most is among those who have mild symptoms. Not serious symptoms, he said, adding that the use of beds in the intensive care units (ICUs) have only increased by 2 per cent.

“In other words, we are being faced with a small wave,” he said, adding that the ministry is unsure if the wave will worsen, and it all depends on community efforts to prevent the situation from worsening. – Malay Mail

