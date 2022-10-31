Kuching man in Miri fined RM6,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (Oct 31) A man was fined a total of RM6,000 in default six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two charges of drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted Hedwig Peter, 32, from Tondong RPR in Batu Kawah, Kuching, also ordered him to be placed under police surveillance for two years.

Both charges were framed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years, upon conviction.

Hedwig was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ imprisonment for the first charge, while for the second charge, he was fined RM4,000 in default four months’ jail.

He was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Miri District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office on April 4, this year and in a rented room on the third floor of a building at Jalan Sylvia here on April 29, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted in both cases, while Hedwig was unrepresented by a legal counsel.