Modern farmer to contest for Muda in Kota Marudu

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on Monday announced the party’s co-founder Shahrizal Denci as the candidate for Kota Marudu parliamentary seat.

According to a statement shared to the media, the award winning modern farmer has started Sabah Muda and attracted more than 5,000 Sabahan youth to join the party.

“The nomination of Muda’s leadership in Sabah is in line with the party’s efforts to present representatives who are close to and understand the people’s issues, active in politics and always focus on formulating fair and equitable policies for Malaysia.

“We once again express our appreciation to the opposition leaders who always support Muda’s political commitment to the country.

“Muda’s focus in GE15 is to ensure that Malaysia returns to being a developed and successful country. Other Muda candidates will be announced in the near future,” it said.

Shahrizal, 40, holds a Honors Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering at UNIMAP and is a former IT engineer (Equipment Integration) at Infineon Technologies Sdn Bhd. He left his engineering profession and returned to his hometown to continue his parent’s farming business.

Shahrizal has currently penetrated the vegetable market in Sabah. His company is one of the main suppliers in supermarkets and leading food restaurants throughout Sabah.

He has also successfully empowered hundreds of Sabah entrepreneurs through the first start-up company in Sabah, AgriData.

Throughout his career as a modern farmer, Shahrizal has received the Best Overall Award at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2014.

He was also named Outstanding Entrepreneur (Agricultural Entrepreneur Category) on Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day.

As deputy chairman of the Malaysian Agricultural Permanent Garden Association (TKPM), Shahrizal mentors other entrepreneurs in marketing their vegetable products.

Shahrizal is also involved in various voluntary activities to help the community in Sabah, and involved with several NGOs such as Bantu and Hungry Hurts which aim to deliver food to villages in need. These voluntary services have helped thousands of unfortunate people in Sabah.