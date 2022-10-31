Nation’s sovereignty, security should be key focus, says PN S’wak leader

KUCHING (Oct 31): The sovereignty and security of Malaysia should be emphasised by the political parties vying for seats in this 15th General Election (GE15), said Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chairman said the parties should highlight improvements on military assets, especially those in Sarawak, in their election manifesto.

His argument behind this was that the people were aware of the condition of the nation’s military assets.

Moreover he said Malaysians, especially Sarawakians, were surprised to note the massive gap between Malaysia and its neighbouring countries in terms of expenditures for national security and modernisation of military assets.

“Indonesia is reported to have spent about USD125 billion (over RM590 billion) in their military modernisation plan, while Thailand has spent an average of USD7 billion (RM33 billion) per year over the past five years.

“Vietnam, which used to lag behind Malaysia, spent USD5.5 billion (RM26 billion) for their national security.

“Thus, if we wanted to compete and also to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, would be retained, we must be able to afford an allocation and prioritise the modernisation of the country’s now-obsolete assets,” said the senator, also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak chairman, in a statement yesterday.

Jaziri also expressed concern over recent incidents that could be considered as threatening national sovereignty such as continuous aggression from various parties, countries with overlapping claims, the discovery of rocket debris in Sarawak, and the risk of continued threats due to the invasion over East Malaysian airspace.

“I think that special focus and budget should be allocated to ensure that this issue would not become systemic and give negative implications to the country, especially to the people of Sarawak.

“We do not want ‘lip service’ or reckless statements by any party; we want to see swift action by the state and federal governments, especially the Ministry of Defenxe, in this matter,” he stressed.