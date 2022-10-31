NRC: People not really feeling the impact of recovery

Even though the nation is now in the endemic phase after two years of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the real economy involving people’s spending power still leaves much to be desired.

National Recovery Council (MPN) chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr. Sulaiman Mahbob said even though the economic data is showing that the country’s economy is improving via the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the masses, however, do not really feel the good impacts or effects of the recovery process.

“If we do observe, day by day more and more people are facing mental health issues due to rising cost of living and many other challenges such as financial constraints. All these issues impacting the people are quite worrisome as many has become quite demoralized, losing their self-esteem and confidence. In the long run, these challenges could affect their own capabilities,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the pandemic has left a huge impact on the mental health of every individual in the world, and Malaysia is not excluded.

It added that one out of five Malaysians are experiencing mental health problems that could endanger themselves due to the high level of stress and other forms of emotional or physical tensions.

Data by the Royal Malaysian Police, meanwhile, reveals that suicide rates have leapt from 609 in 2019 to 631 in 2020. Suicidal incidences have jumped significantly and in 2021, a total of 336 suicide cases were reported from January until March alone.

Making matters worse is the present economic situation which is not helping to enhance the sentiments due to higher inflation rate which has caused the prices of essential items and other daily necessities to soar to a concerning level, leaving many people still being unable to put food on the table.

Sulaiman stressed that the problems faced by the business community, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who are still facing financial problems and could not keep their businesses afloat due to the onslaught of the pandemic, still prevail.

The council, he said had requested for the Government and financial institutions to provide a special moratorium to those in need to ensure they can regain their footing.

“It is important that the government feels and understands the needs of the rakyat and the business community. Feel their pulse and come immediately to their aid.

“We hope that this suggestion will be taken up by the government as thousands and thousands of people out there are still suffering. The MSMEs contribute a high percentage towards the GDP growth and job opportunities for the locals. If they could not stand again, the economy will not get any better.”

According to statistics, MSMEs form the backbone of the economy as it contributes 97.2 per cent of business growth and 38.2 percent to the GDP.

In terms of work creations, MSMEs contribute approximately 7.3 million jobs for Malaysians.

Without a steady growth in the MSMEs sector, it would be difficult for the economy to recover to a healthy level and this could lead to a contraction involving local manpower.

“To me, MSMEs are very important. They are like the life of our economy. That is why, 14 per cent of NRC’s suggestions are on how to strengthen MSMEs in the short, medium and long run,” Sulaiman added.

Sulaiman believes the high impact plans by NRC such as reopening of the borders which has eased the intake of foreign workers, others such as financial assistance for MSESs, strengthening of food security industry, reduction on issues affecting children who are being left out of the education system and the creation of a centralized monitoring system between ports, form some viable measures that need to be implemented as soon as possible.

“We need to strengthen our economy now as we might face another round of economic recession next year. If these measures are not implemented as soon as possible, my concern is that we might face a double whammy,” he said.

From the aspect of hiring foreign workers, Sulaiman said the government needs to cut down bureaucracy and solve this issue as many main economic sectors are badly affected.

Take for example the plantation and agriculture sectors which have lost billions of ringgit due to labour shortage. This has caused the nation to not been able to fully capitalize on the uptrend of the crude palm oil price recently, he said.

From the economic perspective, Sulaiman said inflation is now on the rise due to disturbance in supply chain caused by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia as well as the interest rate hike by the US government.

“The interest rate hike in the US has caused investments in the ringgit to decline as the US dollar is more attractive in terms of returns. Thus, the Federal Bank (Bank Negara) has to increase our overnight policy rate to ensure that the ringgit does not slide any further, and at the same time increase investments,” he said.

“We understand the impact to the people with the hike in overnight policy rate and inflation, especially food inflation. Hence, we at the NRC has always given emphasis on food security,” he said.

NRC, in its slew of suggestions, has emphasized on a few important elements that need to be prioritized. Below are some of its recommendations:

Shortage of workers: Accelerate the approval process for the entry of foreign workers

Moratorium to improve MSMEs cash flow: Relax loan approval for affected MSMEs.

Food Security: Reduce food imports which are expected to reach RM73 billion by the end of 2022 while empowering the country’s food security input.

Tourism Sector: Enhance tourism promotion initiatives and improve infrastructure as well as carry out reassessment of the six-year recovery period of the tourism sector.

Education sector: Overcome the problem of being left behind in education among students

Infrastructure and Ports: An integrated monitoring system between ports should be in place to improve the country’s logistics performance index (LPI) position, especially outside the ports.

Health: Step up monitoring at the country’s entry points to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variants and monkeypox and ensure full preparedness of the country’s public health system to deal with any future outbreaks.

Apart from the above initiatives, NRC will also continue to improve the aspect of social inclusion throughout the country such as identifying foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI) that are technological to provide high productivity, with the aim that these investments can generate high income for Malaysians, in general.

NRC has also been emphasizing for a more equitable distribution of allocations for Sabah and Sarawak as well as addressing food supply security issues.