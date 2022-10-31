Over 1,200 take part in Bomba Run 6.0 amidst rain

MIRI (Oct 31): The persistent rain did not dampen the spirit of over 1,200 runners who came for a charity event conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here yesterday.

The participants appeared cheerful and energetic as they gathered early at Marina Central Park, the starting and finishing line for the Bomba Run 6.0.

Organised by Bomba Zone 6 Miri, the event held the two men and two women’s categories for the 12km route, as well as the ‘Fun Run’ category for the 5km route.

It was supported from Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA), Bulatan Park Runners Club (BPRC), Miri Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (POKUFM) and Miri City Council.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who also joined in the fun, said the return of Bomba Run was highly anticipated after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hailed the event as one that would continue to build a good rapport between the firefighters and the local community.

“We’re a one big family.

“This run is one of the best ways for the Bomba and the people here to foster greater understanding between each other, and with such close cooperation, the Bomba should be able to perform their duties and responsibilities with excellence,” he said in a brief remark prior to flag-off.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also commended the Bomba for being always ready to serve not just during fires, but also in any incident that would require their assistance.

“I also hope that Bomba could hold various training and courses to recruit members of the local community as volunteer firefighters and additional manpower to assist in any case of emergency.

As Sarawakians, we must always work together and be united, not only in running various activities but also in ensuring that Sarawak remains stable and can be developed into a model state in Malaysia, in terms of unity and harmony,” he added.

This year, Mohammad Ikmal Sahdan won the 12km Men’s Open, with Ling Tai Ming and Azizul Zanjam emerging the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The winner of the 12km Women’s Open was Tho Siaw Khim, with Hii Win Nie and Josephine Precilla Dayak placing second and third, respectively.

In the 12km Men’s Veterans, Azamaain Gembar outran Lee Kim Hing and Chai Kuet Bui to secure the top spot, while in the 12km Women’s Veterans, Rani Dawat reached the finishing line ahead of Doris L and Chua Hui Sii.

All the top 10 runners of every category received medals and cash prizes.

Moreover, Bomba Run 6.0 also included 20 individuals with special needs representing POKUFM, which was the beneficiary of the proceeds from the run amounting to RM5,000.

There were other activities held in conjunction with the event such as a mass aerobics session, lucky draws as well as a training performance staged by the Bomba’s Multi-Skills Team (MUST) and Air Unit.

The event sponsors included My Home Furniture and Electrical Store Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Plantation Bhd, Indocafe Malaysia, Speed Fitness Miri, Naim and Marina Parkcity.

Also present yesterday were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, acting Zone 6 Bomba chief cum organising chairman Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, BPRC chairman Tang Swee Ming, NSJA president Andy Jong and Pokufm chairman Mazlan Drahman.