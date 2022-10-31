Pacific West Dragon Boat Club win three categories at dragon boat regatta

KUCHING (Oct 31): After being crowned International Premier Open 20s champions, the Pacific West Dragon Boat Club of Penang have won another two categories at this year’s edition of the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta yesterday.

The Pacific West Dragon Boat Club’s Team A emerged champions in the Malaysia Closed Men 12s and Premier Open 12s categories, while the club’s Team B were placed first runner-up in both categories.

The second runner-up in the Malaysia Closed Men 12s category went to Hornbill Dragon Boat Club (Team A) while the Perak Dragon Boat was placed third runner-up.

The Classic Dragons and Boneka Paddles-Team B finished at third and fourth places, respectively in the Premier Open 12s category.

Under the Cancer Survivors Race category, Team DNA finished first place after clocking in at one hour, 46 minutes and 8 seconds. The second place went to Cebu Pink Paddlers while Pink Challengers finished third.

For the Premier Women 12s category, Classic Dragons finished first, followed by Bomba Pilipinas at second, Kuching Dragon Boat Club at third, and Triton Dragon Boat Racing Team at fourth.

In the International Masters Mixed 12s category, PPNNS (Al Haddad Sandakan) won first place, while British Dragons finished second, Kuching Dragon Boat Club at third, and Bangkok Water Sports Adventure Club at fourth.

Bomba Pilipinas (Team A) emerged champions in the Premier Mixed 12s category, while Georgia DB Club, Team GPS and Kapuas Hulu finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presented the prizes to the winners during the prize-presentation ceremony and appreciation dinner held at a hotel here last night.

Speaking at the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the organisers for successfully organising the event.

“The Sarawak government is truly excited to see the overwhelming response from countries all over the world,” he added.

Also presenting the prizes were Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan and the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

The Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta was held from Oct 28-30 and was one of the two main events of the currently ongoing Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022 held at the Kuching Waterfront.

The other main event of the festival is the Sarawak Regatta which will be held next week from Nov 4 to 6.