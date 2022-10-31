PBM forms disciplinary committee to determine fate of suspended members

SARIKEI (Oct 31): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has formed a disciplinary committee with the immediate task to consider the fate of its suspended members.

PBM president Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, who chaired PBM’s supreme council meeting at the party’s headquarters here last night, announced that the disciplinary committee would comprise PBM deputy president Wong Judat as chairman, along with members Kevin Jampang, David Munan, Baca Manggie, and Christina Ida.

He said the committee would deliberate on the suspension of members in the next few days.

Sng said he hoped the matter could be resolved before the 15th general election (GE15), otherwise they would have to wait until after polling day on Nov 19.

He stressed the appointment of disciplinary committee members was done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He also announced the appointment of five new PBM supreme council members – Pagrios Petrus and Johan Sawajaan from Sabah, while from Sarawak are Agnes Padan, Jamilah Bibi Abdul Basah, and David Munan.

“Excluding 14 of 28 supreme council members who had been suspended and not eligible to attend, tonight’s (last night’s) supreme council meeting had been carried out in accordance with the party’s constitution hence all decisions made were valid,” Sng said.

According to him, the meeting was valid as the number of supreme council members present, including those who participated through Zoom meeting, was more than half.

Sng added the priority of the supreme council now is to prepare for GE15.

In that respect, he said PBM is considering fielding candidates in Sarawak, Sabah, Perak, Johor, and Selangor.

He said some incumbents would be dropped but did not disclose names, adding the full list would be announced in the next few days.

As the Election Commission (EC) had received specimens of his signature and that of suspended PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad, Sng said he would meet with the commission before nomination day on Nov 5.

“I will sort out the technical maters with SPR (EC) to ensure only the president’s signature would be recognised following the suspension of Nor Hizwan Ahmad as PBM secretary-general,” he said.

He explained this is to prevent the possibility of PBM’s candidates being disqualified on technical grounds.

Apart from Nor Hizwan, others suspended were information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid; Zuraida Kamaruddin, who claimed to be the legitimate PBM president; Haniza Talha; Dr Raoyah Alwi; Rahimah Majid; Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju; Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari; Na’im Brundage; Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir; Zakaria Abdul Rahim; Muniraa Abu Bakar; Datuk Chua Lian Chye; Datuk Roger Tan Seng Huat; and Albakri Salim.

Sng also said he hoped all PBM members would put the party above personal interests, continue to work together for the good of the party, and to respect the decision of the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

On Saturday, RoS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad confirmed to Berita Harian that based on their records, Sng is still the party’s president.

He said if PBM has any dispute over its presidency, it should resolve the matter within the party.