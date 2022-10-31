PKR contesting 10 seats in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Parti Keadillan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah will be contesting in 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state in the 15th General Election.

They are Kudat, Kota Belud, Sepanggar, Putatan, Beaufort, Ranau, Pensiangan, Semporna, Tawau and Kalabakan.

Two of its incumbents, Datuk Christina Liew and Awang Husaini Sahari, will be defending the Tawau and Putatan seats respectively.

PKR Sabah will be fielding state liaison chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam in Pensiangan, Thonny Chee in Kudat, Madely Modily Bangali in Kota Belud, Mustapha Sakmud in Sepanggar, Dikin Musah in Beaufort, Apirin Jahalan Taufik Sham in Ranau, Arastam Pandorog in Semporna and Noraini Abd Ghapur in Kalabakan.

The 10 candidates later signed three documents which was witnessed by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In the 14GE, PKR Sabah contested in six parliamentary constituencies and won in Tawau, Putatan and Ranau.

Meanwhile Anwar when asked which Pakatan Harapan component party will contest in Kinabatangan, said that the discussion is still ongoing.

“One or two (seats are) still in discussions and is an ongoing discussion, it should not be a problem because we have a deadline set and it’s tomorrow,” he said.

“The important thing is that we need to win, we need to have the party machinery in place, established,” he added.

For Liew who will be defending the Tawau seat, she said that the party’s machinery has already started working and is on the ground since two weeks ago.

“This election is important as it is for the future of the country,” she said.