RM500,000 upgrading works on Sri Aman’s Ciyun Temple set to complete in April

SRI AMAN (Oct 31): The RM500,000 project to upgrade the Ciyun Temple of Sri Aman Soon Heng Society in Simanggang here is set to reach completion by April 25 next year.

Having commenced last Wednesday (Oct 26), the works cover the lifts and the installation of an arch gate imported from abroad.

Located at Sri Aman Waterfront, the temple has become the town’s tourist attraction due to its designs based on those seen in China.

The official presentation ceremony took place recently, where Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis symbolically handed the project over to a local contractor.

In his remarks Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, reminded all those involved in the project to work together and remain committed in completing the works according to the schedule.

Moreover, he also said the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) undertaken by the Sarawak government meant to bridge the development gap between the urban and the rural areas.

“We are lucky because the Simanggang state constituency remains under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), with each GPS assemblyman being allocated with RM5 million every year to fund various RTP projects in their respective areas.

“Such allocations are then segregated for several projects that are set to give impact on local socio-economic developments,” he said.