Samarahan cops bust ‘Geng Fuad’ motorcycle theft syndicate

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 31): Police have busted a motorcycle theft syndicate known as ‘Geng Fuad’ following the arrest of four individuals in a village here on Friday.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka said the arrests were the result of a raid in Kampung Sebandi Matang, Asajaya around 7am.

He said police arrested a local man, aged 25, who admitted to have stolen motorcycles in Kota Samarahan and Kuching.

“Further investigation conducted on the suspect led to the arrest of three of his accomplices, alongside a series of seizures of case items.

“Seizures consist of six motorcycles and two motorcycle frames, all of which related to six theft cases – four in Kota Samarahan and two in Kuching,” Brodie told a press conference on ‘Op Lejang’ today.

He said the ‘Geng Fuad’ syndicate is suspected to have stolen motorcycles since the middle of this year, targeting Honda and Modenas models.

The syndicate would target quiet, empty, and dark areas for the thefts, he said.

“All the suspects aged in their 20s have been remanded for further investigation until November 1,” Brodie said, adding that three of the suspects had prior records.

He revealed that police have opened six investigation papers involving confiscated case items classified under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, he said property crime cases in Kota Samarahan increased for the period from Jan 1 to Oct 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year.

“This year a total of 282 cases were received and of that number 41 cases involved motorcycle theft compared to last year, which was 262 cases where 23 cases involved motorcycle theft,” he said.

He advised the public to always use extra locks for security, adding the police would also conduct patrols.

“Police from IPD Kota Samarahan will also continue ‘Op Lejang’ to crack down on motorcycle thefts and those who have information related to criminal cases should pass it on to the police,” he said.

He also revealed that cases involving narcotics crimes also increased from January to October this year compared to the first 10 months of last year.

There were 417 cases involving narcotics crimes for the period this year, which was an increase of 38 cases compared to last year.