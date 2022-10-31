SAPP proposes lawyer, businessman to contest in KK, Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has proposed its candidates for the parliamentary constituencies of Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

In view of the fact that “experience matters” at this stage of Sabah’s participation at the federal parliament, the party is proposing a practicing lawyer and a retired senior civil servant respectively for Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

For Kota Kinabalu, SAPP proposes lawyer Yong Yit Jee, age 35, who is the lead of the legal team who drafted the proposed “Sabah IC Enactment 2022”.

Having practised law in Kuala Lumpur for four years, Yong has also taken up cases on public interests, such as challenging the dissolution of the Sabah Legislative Assembly in 2018 and the appointment of the Sabah Water Department director.

Yong is a member of the SAPP Supreme Council and a Vice Chairman of the SAPP Youth Movement.

Born in Kota Kinabalu, he is also a member of a legal team who is taking legal action to compel the Election Commission and the National Registration Department to do a forensic audit of the electoral rolls and the validity of MyKad respectively.

As for Sandakan, SAPP proposes Lau Chi Keong @ Thomas Lau, aged 73, who last served as the deputy president of the Sandakan Municipal Council.

Sandakan-born Lau is well known for his social activities and service to the local community.

He is a successful businessman who has decided to dedicate his time and energy to the people of Sandakan. He was elected as vice president of SAPP at its congress on Sept 3, 2022.