Secretariat to support Sabah student associations

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): The Sekretariat Mahasiswa Sabah Malaysia (SEMESTA) which was launched on Monday will support Sabah student associations in all institutions of higher learning across the country, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

SEMESTA, he said, can also be used as a platform for students to voice their views, ideas and suggestions for the development and progress of the state.

“I am sure and believe that the establishment of SEMESTA will be able to expand abroad to encompass Sabahan students pursuing their studies outside Malaysia. The establishment of SEMESTA will also benefit all Sabah students through the dissemination of information on state government policies.

“The distribution of correct and accurate information is very important to give students an understanding of the efforts of the state government in empowering human capital in the state,” he said at the launching ceremony here on Monday.

Hajiji proposed the setting up of the secretariat during a meeting with Sabahan students in Peninsular Malaysia in April this year.

Hajiji said that the state government is always concerned about the welfare and needs of all Sabahan students studying in the country or abroad as they are the ones who will continue the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development agenda.

Therefore, in an effort to empower human capital in the state, the state government has implemented several education assistance programs under the Ministry of Special Tasks and Coordination with a total allocation of RM35 million this year.

“The state government is very concerned about the financial needs of B40 students, especially for the purpose of paying the registration fees to higher learning institutions. To this end, the state government has implemented various assistances including the one-off Bantuan Tunai Pendaftaran (BUDI) which was introduced last year.

“All these educational assistances will continue in the future as they will ease the burden of parents in the registration of their children to higher learning institutions,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said under BUDI students who continue their studies to the diploma and matriculation level will receive RM1,500 while those who are pursuing their studies at the degree level will receive RM2,000.

“So far, a total of 2,669 applications have been approved from approximately 5,000 people who are expected to receive the benefits of this assistance that has an allocation of RM10 million,” he said.

In addition to BUDI, another educational aid given by the state government is Bantuan Ihsan Komputer (BAIK) which targets Sabah students from the e-kasih group who are studying at IPT and cannot afford to buy a computer.

So far a total of 325 students have benefited through this assistance with a total target of about 560 students.

Other assistances are the Bantuan Khas Tunai Peperiksaan (BAKTI), Bantuan Ihsan Sekolah Sabah (BISBAH), Bantuan Aktiviti PIBG Sabah (BAGUS) and Bantuan Ihsan Tabung Pendidikan Negeri (BISTARI) for Sabahan children born in 2022.

Hajiji said he wants all these educational initiatives to be utilized in the best possible way and further improve the excellence of education in this state.

“The state government provides educational assistance from as early as when the child is born until he or she pursues higher education in the country or abroad,” he said.

At the ceremony, Hajiji also presented BAIK assistance to IPT students and also the AKSA aid to four recipients.

Also present were the Minister of Special Tasks and Coordination, Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and State Government Secretary, Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.

Meanwhile Mohd Arifin who is also the state’s Education Exco said many students applied for the BAIK assistance and their applications are currently being vetted.

“Priority is given to those from families registered with E-Kasih and earning a household income of less than RM3,000 a month. Those who are not on the E-Kasih list but have a household income of earning less than RM3,000 a month can also apply and their application must include a signed letter of support from the ketua kampung of their respective villages,” he said.

Mohd Arifin when asked to comment on the recent report of students of higher learning institutes in Peninsular Malaysia who sold their devices like tablets they received from the government, said that there are no such cases here in Sabah.

“My advice to students who are BAIK recipients not do the same. But I believe the students in Sabah will not do that as they are those who really need the laptop for their studies,” he said.