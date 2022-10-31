Single mothers association seeks to have own building

SIBU (Oct 31): Sarawak Central Region Single Mothers Association (Pitwits) is hoping to have a building of their own as part of their long-term plan.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said Pitwits is currently making use of the Public Works Department (JKR) quarters in Jalan Upper Lanang here.

He noted that in the long-term, the association prefers to have its own premises.

“A few months ago, I did visit the association and they highlighted the request. This is because the condition of the place they are using at the moment is not very satisfying and slightly rundown.

“They had done some maintenance previously, but need more funding (for further maintenance). In this regard, for the long-term, the association feels that it is better for them to have a building of their own,” he told reporters after officiating at Pitwits’ Health Screening cum Culinary Workshop here yesterday.

He added the association has requested for a piece of land in order for them to raise funds to build their own association building.

According to Chieng, he had discussed with the Land and Survey Department here to identify a piece of land for such purpose.

“I will also liaise with Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah in order to get some funding to assist the association to complete their vision of having a new home for the association,” he said.

Also present was Pitwits chairperson Ling Hee Ting.