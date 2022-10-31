Society calls for new federal govt to expedite Sarawak cancer hospital

KUCHING (Oct 31): The next federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) needs to expedite the Sarawak Cancer Centre, said Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) Kuching advisor Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain.

She said although the Sarawak government had agreed to finance the hospital first, without proper documentation from the federal government, the state is unable to proceed.

“The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is already at its brim. The waiting area is crowded and chairs are uncomfortable for the sick to wait for three to four hours,” she said today when contacted on the society’s wish-list for the new federal government to be elected on Nov 19.

Dayang Mariani said the incoming federal government must lower the cost of cancer drugs, especially targeted therapy drugs, while suggesting that allowances are given to those who have income tax contributions to the country, for those who work in the private sector.

She also highlighted the fact that critical illness insurance is only for first-time cancer treatment only, which puts further financial strain on patients and their families.

“If it (the cancer) spreads to other parts (metastatic cancer), insurance does not cover any more. Yet this is the most expensive treatment.

“We have seen families selling their businesses, houses, and so on, just to pay for the drugs,” she shared.

SCAN Kuching had a similar wish-list for Sarawak cancer care during the 12th state election last year, where it called on elected representatives, regardless of their political backgrounds, to prioritise cancer care in the state.

In a Dec 14 statement on its website, SCAN Kuching highlighted the three urgent needs in cancer care – Cancer Hospital, Financial Assistance for the B40 Group, and Affordable Cancer Treatment.

Dayang Mariani said the wish-list items are still valid.

On a related note, she said SCAN Kuching and the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group will head to rural areas in an outreach programme for breast cancer awareness.

She said if breast cancer is detected at a much earlier stage, the chances of survival are better.

“We hope the hospital will support us in this programme by allowing us to work together with their Klinik Desa,” she added.

SCAN Kuching was founded in 2017 through the joint efforts of a group of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and concerned professionals.

It exists to be the unified voice for all cancer patients to improve access to high quality health care, by being a strategic supporter and partner to the Sarawak government, particularly healthcare institutions and related government agencies that provide for the needs and welfare of cancer patients within the state.

For more information about its activities and programmes, go to https://www.scan.org.my/.