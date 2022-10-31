SUPP Nangka chief: 12 years of opposition control in Sibu to end in GE15

SIBU (Oct 31): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is confident the 15th general election will see an end to 12 years of Sibu parliamentary seat being held by the opposition, said the party’s Nangka branch chief Chua Beng Seng.

He said his confidence is based on the party’s success in winning back the Pelawan and Bukit Assek state seats in the last state election.

“The three SUPP branches under Sibu seat will stand solidly behind our candidate to ensure victory. SUPP does not lack candidates – this we can assure the people,” he told The Borneo Post.

The three state seats that form Sibu parliamentary seat are Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan.

SUPP Nangka has proposed engineer Daniel Sng as its preferred candidate, while SUPP Bawang Assan and SUPP Pelawan have named lawyer Tony Hii and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting as theirs, respectively.

Despite his branch recommending Sng, Chua believed Ting, who is also Pelawan branch chairman, would be GPS’ best bet to regain Sibu.

“Ting is the best choice to contest the seat although he is reluctant to. Nevertheless, the other two proposed candidates are equally dedicated in both politics and social work,” he said.

On rumours that Sibu would be given to another party under GPS, Chua insisted that only SUPP should contest in its ‘traditional’ seat.

“The Premier has already indicated that SUPP would contest in seven seats including Sibu.

“What logic is there if Sibu seat is given to another party? How can we explain it to our supporters in the constituency if this were to happen?”