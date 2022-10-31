Take advantage of HDC loans rebuild longhouses, Dudong chieftains called

SIBU (Oct 31): Village chieftains in the Dudong constituency should apply for Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) loans to renovate their longhouses, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He said the loans are interest-free during the 300 months’ repayment period, do not require any mortgage, and come with general insurance coverage.

“A total of 12 longhouses in Dudong constituency have received loans amounting to RM10 million from HDC since 2020.

“If a longhouse is damaged due to fire, flood and earthquake, there is insurance compensation. I strongly encourage all tuai rumah to apply for HDC (loans),” he said at an event here yesterday.

Additionally, Wong informed that he has received many requests from Tuai Rumah.

“They asked for a big rice pot for community activities. This is because in a longhouse, many families live together. There are many social activities, the most popular being cooking.

“Therefore, a large rice cooker is essential and convenient. I informed Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and he approved the funds to Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

“We thank Dr Sim for his support and help. I hope all will happily use the big rice pot,” he added.

According to Wong, only 100 Tuai Rumah received the rice pot yesterday due to insufficient stock in the market.