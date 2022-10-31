Uggah rallies support for GPS candidate in Betong

KUCHING (Oct 31): Voters in Betong have been urged to give their strong support to whoever has been chosen to contest in the parliamentary constituency for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) this 15th General Election (GE15).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas called for these voters’ support to continue making Betong a GPS fortress.

“Let us all work hard, work smart and think smart in making our choice.

“Let us show our appreciation and gratitude to the GPS government for appointing our Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap and our Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam as deputy ministers after last year’s state poll,” he said when officiating at a course for polling and counting agents of Betong parliamentary seat in Spaoh yesterday.

He pointed out that the creation of Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) and its development budget of RM1.5 billion were among the reasons why the people should strongly rally behind GPS.

He expressed his confidence that the chosen GPS candidate for Betong would do well in GE15 as the voters had shown themselves to be very supportive of the GPS government.

Speculation is rife that Betong incumbent Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat will not seek re-election this coming polls and that a name being bandied about to defend the seat for GPS is political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu Begri.

Meanwhile, Uggah in his speech believed that there will be an onslaught of lies, accusations and instigation against GPS candidates during the election.

He advised the people to ignore these as they were spread to disunite them and disrupt their racial harmony and ties.

He also said that such behaviour was also aimed at eroding the people’s support towards GPS as well as to influence them into voting for the opposition.

“When the people decide to support the opposition, there would be unnecessary interruption to the smooth implementation of the government’s development projects and programmes for them,” he said.

The course for polling and counting agents of Betong parliamentary constituency was conducted by former Election Commission Sarawak director Datu Takun Sunggah.

Rentap, Lawson and Dr Richard were among those present.