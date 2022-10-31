UPKO to contest in five seats

PENAMPANG (Oct 31): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) on Monday named five candidates to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president, Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, said the UPKO candidates will be using the Pakatan Harapan logo to contest in Penampang, Kimanis, Beluran, Libaran and Tuaran.

“I will defend the Tuaran parliament seat,” said Madius at a press conference at the UPKO headquarters.

UPKO is one of Pakatan Harapan’s components.

UPKO vice president Datuk Ewon Benedict, 39, will be contesting in Penampang; UPKO youth chief Felix Joseph Saang, 48, in Beluran; UPKO deputy secretary general Dr Peter Jr Naintin, 44, in Libaran.

The only female contender from UPKO, Rowindy Lawrence Odong, 40, will be contesting in Kimanis.

The UPKO Central Wanita’s secretary and UPKO deputy information chief is among the new faces contesting in the GE15 besides Dr Peter and Felix.