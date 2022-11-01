210 land titles distributed, 12 villages gazetted as kampung reserve

KIULU (Nov 1): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor presented land titles

totalling 327 acres to 210 recipients under the Sabah Native Customary Land Service Programme or Pantas here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also presented kampung reserve gazettes to 12 villages totalling 205.6 acres approved by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) State Government.

The villages are Kampung Nadau, Bayag, Tiku, Logub, Lingga Baru, Parad, Gonipis Lama; Lingga, Poturidong, Mongkonihab, Tiong Tomburung and Sukang Baru. “The State Government is receptive to the needs of the people and is committed to issuing land titles to as many people in Sabah because this involves the livelihood of the people irrespective of race, religion and political ideology.

The Pantas programme has been implemented since 2011 and continued by the GRS-BN government,” he said at the Kiulu community hall.

Earlier, Hajiji officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kiulu Sub-District Office before attending a development briefing by Assistant District Officer Justin Ginduk.

“Congratulations to the Kiulu people because the sub-district office is something that they have been waiting for,” he said. Currently, the Kiulu Sub-District office is using the the community hall as its secretariat.

In view of the necessity, the Chief Minister did not hesitate to approve RM5 million for the construction of the new Kiulu sub-district secretariat building on a 2.5-acre site adjacent to the community hall.

He said the community here no longer need to go to the Tuaran District Office or Tamparuli Sub-District Office to do documentations such as getting Commissioner for Oaths stamps or conduct official government dealings because this can now be done at the sub-district office. Similarly, in terms of development projects, the Kiulu Sub-District Office can now process documentations such as Bill of Quantities (BQ) and other work scopes.

In fact, he said the Kiulu Sub-District Office can directly submit applications for project allocation to the relevant bodies.

“This is the government’s aspiration to bring the best service to all people including in Kiulu,” he said, adding that the construction of the sub-district office is also proof that the State Government is sensitive to the needs of the people.

Kiulu, he said is well-known for its eco-tourism products with 70 private tour operators and community registered with the Kiulu Tourism Association. Kiulu is also a producer of hill padi, pineapples, rubber, cocoa, black pepper and fish through the Tagal system. “Kiulu’s strength complements the State Government’s Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development thrusts in the tourism and agriculture sectors to drive our economic growth,” he said.

Hajiji also approved the request of Kiulu villagers for a high beam bridge for Nulu- Mantob as well as the construction and upgrading of several roads.

In attendance were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, State Public Service Department Director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, Rural Development Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Norlijah Danin and Land and Survey Department Director Datuk Sr Bernard Liew.