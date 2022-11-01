25-year-old killed after crashing motorcycle in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 1): A 25-year-old man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle along Jalan Matang here early this morning.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah confirmed that the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department received a report on the accident around 4am.

“The accident involved a 25-year-old man from Kampung Semera in Asajaya, who is believed to have been involved in a single vehicle accident,” he said when contacted.

“The victim died instantly at the accident scene.”

Ahsmon added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.