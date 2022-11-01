3,972 to receive scrolls at Unimas’ 26th convocation ceremony

KUCHING (Nov 1): A total of 3,972 graduates will be receiving their scrolls at the 26th Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) convocation ceremony.

The ceremony has been divided into seven sessions until Nov 3 (Thursday).

Yesterday’s session witnessed 526 graduates receiving their scrolls for completing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master programmes, and 42 individuals for completing postgraduate diploma in higher education teaching and learning.

The ceremony was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib at Unimas.

Addressing the graduates at the ceremony, Unimas vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said credit must be given to all graduates and their lecturers for completing their courses in this unprecedented norm brought by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We fully utilised the latest technologies to adapt to the new norm a result of the pandemic and this is in line to establish Unimas as a global brand in facing the challenges of higher learning institutions currently happening worldwide,” said Mohamad Kadim at the ceremony.

He informed that the 26th convocation also witnessed the graduation of 38 students from the Bachelor of Medicine programme, who were fully sponsored by the state government through Yayasan Sarawak.

Besides that, he said 19 students had registered as the first batch taking Bachelor of Agrotechnology Science with Honours programme at Unimas to support the state’s efforts in the modernisation of agriculture.

“The programme will soon train and develop the expertise required in precision farming, planning and agriculture development, as well as the development of technologies related to food security.”

Mohamad Kadim also remarked that the university had made another achievement, with 38 students enrolling as the first batch to take up the Bachelor of Education (Islamic Education) programme.

He said the programme was made possible through collaboration between Unimas, state Islamic Department and the Education Department to produce more teachers in Islamic studies to fill the vacancies available in the state.

He said the university was proud of all the successes and recognitions achieved by its students on the national and international stage, including Joel Litter and Phang Jing Xian from the cinematography programme, and Nur Shafiqah Farahana Kalog from the Faculty of Resources Science and Technology.

He disclosed that the university sought to strengthen its global presence by signing 135 memorandums of understanding (MoU) with at least 30 countries and had received applications from 289 international students from six countries to enrol into its programmes this year.

He also informed that 627 Unimas students had been given the opportunity to follow its Global Classroom online programmes in collaboration with other countries, and 48 of them travelled overseas during the duration of their courses.

Among the university’s other achievements, he added, are developing a water salination system to supply treated clean water to interior areas and a water ultra-filtration project to provide clean water for 12 schools in the interior.

Furthermore, the university is aiming to be a ‘low carbon campus’ to support the state’s sustainability agenda and to be a ‘community-driven university for a sustainable world’ in eliminating hardcore poverty among families in the state, he said.

Touching on the status of its teaching hospital and healthcare centre, the university vice-chancellor said the progress of its physical construction works had reached 18 per cent and residents in Kota Samarahan, Serian and Kuching will benefit from its services once it is completed.