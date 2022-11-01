Abd Karim: Absurd to claim Sarawak is a poor state

KUCHING (Nov 1): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah describes the claims of some parties that Sarawak is a poor state as absurd.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president pointed out that the state’s reserves exceeded RM30 billion, which is a large amount when compared to the savings of other states in Malaysia.

“All the savings of other states if collected will not reach half, or even RM15 billion but Sarawak alone has RM30 billion. So how can we be considered a poor state?” he added during a press conference yesterday.

In that regard, Abdul Karim said poverty rate definition needed to be redrafted because the number of recipients of e-Kasih assistance used to measure the state’s poverty rate was inaccurate.

e-Kasih assistance is given to those with income below the Poverty Line Income (PGK) which is RM1,500 and below (urban) and RM1,000 in rural areas.

“Anyone under the PGK can apply for the aid and we see many have applied, including farmers and fishermen.

“We need to understand that the income of farmers and fishermen is not fixed because it depends on their harvest every day, causing the state to receive high aid.

“It does not reflect the real situation at all. Therefore, the way of determining the poverty rate needs to be reviewed in order to be able to determine whether a state is poor or not,” he said.

Commenting further, he said the construction of coastal roads, bridges and so on in the state also shows that Sarawak is ‘not poor’ and can use its own funds for development purposes.

This was, he added, despite such responsibility belonging to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, and the state government nevertheless had to use its own funds to continue its development programmes.

“In fact, Sarawak aims to establish a sovereign wealth fund. If the state is able to establish this fund, it means we have a lot of surplus funds. So, are we not poor,” he stressed.

However, he said the opposition will still distort whatever good things the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has done.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) should be continued by the new government after GE15.

“All categories of citizens need to be helped, whether it’s the poor, the youth, etc. Please don’t only help during the election season.

“The public and voters are always watching,” he said, while urging elected leaders to carry out their responsibilities with trust.

Abdul Karim was speaking at a press conference to announce the 2022 Deka Fit Sarawak challenge yesterday at Baitulmakmur II building here.

Also attending the press conference were his deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick and other officials.