After Halloween party raid in KL, human rights advocate calls for Suhakam to conduct review of joint ops involving religious depts

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Human rights advocate Justice for Sisters (JFS) and 19 other similar groups have called for a complete overhaul of joint raids involving the respective state Islamic Departments after Islamic law enforcers recently raided a Halloween party in the national capital and arrested 20 transgenders for alleged indecency.

In a statement, the group said it was deeply concerned by the tri-agency joint operation organised by the police, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) which raised concerns over human rights impact.

“Even in the context where raids are conducted in full compliance of police Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the involvement of state Islamic Departments in joint raids legitimises moral policing, abuse of power, and victimisation of Muslims under the law.

“Documentation shows high levels of human rights impact, including violation of privacy, equality, and freedom of expression, where Muslim persons are especially victimised by the law and excessive state intervention into people’s private lives is legitimised,” the group said.

The group also condemned the deliberate targeting of LGBT people, further noting the arbitrary arrest and detention; inhumane and degrading treatment and violence with impunity by state authorities during these joint raids against said group through discriminatory and vague Shariah laws.

They also particularly noted the unaddressed LGBT-phobia in the media and social media where rampant usage of derogatory terms are being used, concerns over discrimination and harassment against those who had attended the event on the basis of their gender expression, actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

JIS then urged the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to undertake a comprehensive human rights impact assessment of the Syariah Criminal Offences Act and Enactments to ensure such legislations were in line with the Federal Constitution and international human rights law.

“In the spirit of upholding the rule of law and equality before the law (Article 8 of the Federal Constitution), it is critical for Suhakam and the incoming government to immediately review joint raids involving the state Islamic Departments given their extensive and discriminatory human rights impacts,” it said.

The group also sought for Suhakam to work together with relevant government agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor LGBT-related discrimination taking place online. — Malay Mail