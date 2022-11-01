Bintulu Civic Centre offers shelter to 77 flood victims

BINTULU (Nov 1): The civic centre here opened last night to accommodate families affected by floods.

It was a long and sleepless night for residents of several housing areas affected by flooding following incessant rain during the king tide.

Flood waters started to inundate houses from 11pm.

In a statement, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said 77 people from 25 families were evacuated to the relief centre at 11.54pm.

They were residents from Kampung Kemunting, Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 and 2, Kampung Baru, Bukit Orang, and Desa Damai.

At 7am today, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were dispatched to monitor flood risk areas including Gem Park, Tanjung Batu, Rumah Banyang Mile 8 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, and Sungai Sibiew squatter area.

A spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said personnel from Bintulu fire station were also deployed to assist during the evacuation process last night.

He said flood waters in most of the affected houses rose to around two feet (0.6 metres).