BN confirms Khairy for Sungai Buloh in GE15 to loud cheers

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Thunderous applause erupted at the World Trade Centre here tonight after Barisan Nasional announced caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin as the candidate for the Sungai Buloh seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Khairy’s eventual seat was among the focal points of BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement tonight, after the former was made to give up his Rembau seat to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, whose candidacy there was confirmed.

As recently as yesterday, Khairy had said he would take “any seat” the BN leadership saw fit to give him. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME