Bodybuilder comes out tops at Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022

KUCHING (Nov 1): Shaun Andrew Eu emerged among four overall winners of Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022, staged on AEON Mall Kuching Central last weekend.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder was adjudged the Overall Men’s Raw Open champion after collecting 95.15 GL points – a marking system for events sanctioned by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF).

Earlier in the competition, he won the Men’s Raw Open Under-93kg category.

Eu said he was really proud of his performance this time after having bombed out during his second due to an injury.

On his preparation for the Sarawak Open, he said it was a challenging process.

“I faced a setback weeks out, when I got injured and could not squat and deadlift for a while.

“It was off-putting, but I had a chat with (handler) Calvin Wang and it managed to convince myself to trust the process. Also thanks to my coach, Jason Tremblay, in making the best of the last five weeks of prep, considering my circumstances.

“Shout-out to my boys Teoh Jiuun Yi, Yew Joe and Duzbionjit Singh for keeping me safe while prepping and providing me with commands; also everyone else from Fat Cat Athletic Club for their support,” said Eu, who hails from Kuala Lumpur.

Asked if he was still in bodybuilding, he said he was still on the fence about it.

“Not so sure if I should go back to bodybuilding in 2023. For now, I’m doing mostly powerlifting,” said Eu, whose last bodybuilding outing was in Australia in 2017 where he placed first in the ‘Men’s Rookie Open Over-75kg’ category.

Meanwhile, the other overall winners were Chong Jun Will (Men’s Raw Junior), Celine Yong (Women’s Raw Junior) and Christy See (Women’s Raw Open).

Dubbed as the largest IPF-sanctioned national qualifier in Malaysia for this year, Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022 was organised by Sarawak Powerlifting Association in collaboration with Sarawak Sports Corporation.

“This is a collaborative effort meant to discover new athletes, especially in the powerlifting sport.

‘Our aim is to nurture the spirit of sportsmanship of all ages, all over Malaysia,” said the association in a statement.

For the Sarawak meet, it hosted 56 athletes from all over Malaysia and also Brunei.

Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022 – Category Winners

Gunn Wei Heng : Men’s Raw Sub-Junior Under-53kg

Redha Faris Hasni : Men’s Raw Sub-Junior Under-66kg

Jeremiah Lamada : Men’s Raw Sub-Junior 105kg

Chee Zheng Hong : Men’s Raw Junior Under-53kg

Muhammad Khairul : Men’s Raw Junior & Men’s Raw Open Under-59kg

Anson Tay : Men’s Raw Junior & Men’s Raw Open Under-66kg

Uvern Chung : Men’s Raw Junior Under-74kg

Ahmad Mirza Raziq : Men’s Raw Junior Under-83kg

Norman Hilman : Men’s Raw Junior Under-93kg

Chong Jun Will : Men’s Raw Junior Under-105kg

Duzbionjit Singh : Men’s Raw Open Under-74kg

Ahmad Hariz : Men’s Raw Open 83kg

Shaun Andrew Eu : Men’s Raw Open Under-93kg

Chiong Meng Kuok : Men’s Raw Open Under-105kg

Nelson Chui : Men’s Raw Open Above-120kg

Abrienda Chan : Women’s Raw Sub-Junior Under-52kg

Christy See : Women’s Raw Junior & Women’s Raw Open Under-47kg

Ong Wen Shian : Women’s Raw Junior Under-57kg

Celine Yong : Women’s Raw Junior Under-76kg

Ng Joon Lian : Women’s Raw Master I Under-63kg

Husnul Khatimah Wajidi : Women’s Raw Master I Under-69kg

Bong Chai Yen : Women’s Raw Master I Under-76kg

Alison Agnes Rodrigues : Women’s Raw Master II Under-76kg

Ong Wei Shian : Women’s Raw Open Under-57kg

Jeanette Rinal Tagal : Women’s Raw Open Under-69kg

Esthter Lee : Women’s Raw Open Under-84kg

Nathalia Orelda Lee : Women’s Raw Open Above-84kg