Charity group seeks public’s help to raise RM40,000 for bone marrow transplant for leukaemia patient

KUCHING (Nov 1): A 39-year-old patient suffering from chronic myeloid leukaemia is in need of another RM40,000 to undergo an allogeneic stem cell bone marrow transplant.

According to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Shan Xin Malaysia, they were approached for assistance by the family of Teo Foon Chong to raise funds for the operation costing a total RM100,000.

The organisation agreed to donate RM10,000 and Teo’s family managed to raise RM50,000 among themselves.

Thus, they are now seeking the public’s assistance to raise the remaining sum of RM40,000 to undergo the operation at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), which is a semi-government institution.

Teo, who previously worked as a kitchen helper, was diagnosed with the critical medical condition in April 2021. The condition is life-threatening if left without proper treatment.

He is said to be non-tolerant to at least three types of oral and injectable treatments at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and has developed low blood counts which caused recurrent bleeding, resulting in him requiring multiple sessions of blood transfusion.

His latest blood results showed his disease is not well-controlled.

As a result, SGH informed the organisation that a potentially effective treatment is to undergo a stem cell bone marrow transplant.

Teo’s eldest brother has been confirmed as a matched sibling who can donate stem cells to him.

A government hospital which can carry out the transplant is Ampang Hospital in Selangor but the waiting list is long due to it being the only public hospital in the country capable of providing the service.

Teo’s eldest brother will soon head to UMMC to prepare for the transplant treatment.

Members of the public who wish to help can send their donations to the organisation’s Maybank account at 562021623292.

The funds raised will be used to pay for the treatment bill at UMMC.

If the funds raised exceed the original target of RM40,000, the patient’s family has entrusted the organisation to use them to assist other needy individuals.