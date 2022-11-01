Choose a govt with proven track record, says Murum rep

BINTULU (Nov 1): Sarawakians are mature enough to determine what is best for their future by only entrusting a strong and stable government the power to lead the country.

In stating this, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said in Sarawak, only Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has a proven track record as a ruling government.

He said the people should choose wisely by supporting a stable government like GPS that is able to provide the best service for the people.

“GPS is the only coalition of local parties in Sarawak that understands the aspirations and wishes of the people in the state and not outside parties that only appear during the election season,” he said during a meet-the-people session at Rumah Lichong along Sungai Sebutin Tubau on Sunday.

He went on to remind people to be wise by choosing local candidates and parties that are indeed proven to have a good record in carrying out development plans.

He added that political stability starts from the close relationship between leaders, government agencies and the people, and that only a strong partnership will ensure efficient implementation of development agendas.

Also present were Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai and Hulu Rajang incumbent Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.