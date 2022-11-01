Cops nab trio for alleged drug trafficking

SIBU (Nov 1): Three men were arrested here on suspicion of trafficking drugs during two raids carried out last week.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the first raid took place on Oct 27 at an entertainment outlet at Jalan Lanang which saw the arrest of two men, aged 40 and 45.

“An inspection found various plastic packets containing suspected powdered ecstasy weighing about 304.93g and worth RM2,400, in their possession.

“We also found 19 pills suspected to be ecstasy weighing 7.6g with an estimated value of RM1,600, and 11 packets containing substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 15.49g worth RM770,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that urine tests conducted found the younger suspect positive for ketamine.

The second raid took place on Oct 28 at a rented room in Jalan Ulu Oya, where a 37-year-old man was arrested.

Zulkipli said the man was found in possession of 100 packets of suspected powdered ecstasy, weighing 3.27kg and worth RM30,000.

The suspect, however, tested negative for drugs, he added.

All three have been remanded for further investigation under various sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including Section 39B which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.